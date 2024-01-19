Two die in Moulvibazar road mishap

Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a CNG-driven auto-rickshaw and a bus on Friday in Moulvibazar Sadar upazila.

At least six people, including a child, were injured in the accident. The accident happened around 12 pm at Dulabpur of the upazila noon.

The deceased were Abbas Mia, 70, and Madhu Mia, 65, residents of Sherpur area under Sadar upazila.

It was known that the bus was going to Sherpur area from Moulvibazar town around 12 pm. On the way, when it reached in that area, it collided head-on with a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw. The two people died on the spot and six were injured.

Moulvibazar Model Police Station officer-in-charge KM Nazrul Islam confirmed the news.