Corruption won’t be tolerated anyway: Agriculture Minister

“Corruption of officials won’t be tolerated anyway,” he said while speaking at a reception programme organized by Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association at the Zilla Parishad Auditorium here today.

The minister said the farmers should be encouraged to bring all the fallow land or uncultivated land under cultivation.

“Knowing their problems, I will set priorities and take initiatives to solve the problems… We will go closer to the farmers, hold yard meetings to get fruitful results from the farmers,” he added.

Referring to the advance planning to increase production, the minister also said the food price suddenly increased in the market due to stock shortage and the price cannot be controlled by importing.

“Soon I will discuss with the ministry officials so that they jointly work for increasing the production,” Shahid said.

Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association’s Senior Vice-President AKM Najib Ullah presided over the discussion.

Among others, Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Ministry’s Joint Secretaries -Nazia Shirin and KM Quamruzzaman Selim, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Moulvibazar District Urmi Binte Salam, association president Md Imran Hossain and Senior Vice President Ali Azam Shibly spoke on the occasion.