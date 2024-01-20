Metro rail to ply on Uttara-Motijheel till night from today

Metro rail will ply on Uttara-Motijheel route from morning to night from Saturday (January 20).

At present, the metro rail runs on Uttara-Agargaon-Uttara route from 7:30am to 8:30pm and on Uttara-Motijheel-Uttara route from 7:30am to 11:30am.

On Thursday at a press conference, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) authorities said according to the passengers’ demand, they extended the metro rail’s operation time-limit from Saturday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country’s first-ever metro rail services from Uttara Uttar station to Agargaon station on December 28, 2022, and from Agargaon station to Motijheel station on November 4, 2023. The Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani stations were opened on December 13, 2023.

This services would remain stopped on Fridays.