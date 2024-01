Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a two-day black flag processions to press home its one-point demand to release of all leaders, including party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The party will organise the black flag processions in all district towns on January 26 and in metropolitan cities on January 27.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan office on Sunday announced the programme.