Mother ‘kills two sons’ in Moulvibazar

A mother has been accused of drowning her twin sons to death in a pond at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district early Sunday.

The ill-fated victims were Radian Ahmed, 4, and Raihan Ahmed, 4, children of Bacchu Mia and Rima Begum couple, and a resident of Uttarbhag area under Baromchal union of the upazila.

The victim’s uncle, Badsha Mia said,”At around 4am on Sunday, Bacchu Mia woke up from his bed and rushed outside the house after not being able to see his children inside the house. He then, saw Radian and Raihan were floating in the pond and started shouting for help.”

After hearing the shout, family members rescued the duo and took to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Badsha Mia also alleged that the accused Rima Begum has been suffering from mental disorders, she might have killed this twin brothers after drowning them in the pond.

Kulaura Police Station officer-in-charge Md Ali Mahmud confirmed the death matter, adding that police have detained the accused for primary questioning and legal action would be taken upon investigation.