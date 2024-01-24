On Monday 22nd January 2024 the Bangladesh Sports Network UK was launched in Tower Hamlets. This new organisation announced three new events for 2024.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

The Bangladesh Upazilla Cricket Championship, which will take place in May 2024 at Seven Kings Park, Ilford, Essex. Md Sayfur Rahman is the coordinator of the cricket event and confirmed 16 Upazilla’s will take part in the event from across Bangladesh including, Osmani Nagar, Jagannathpur, Moulvibazar Sadar, Chattragram Sadar, Khulna Sadar, Nobiganj, Chattak, Golapgonj and more.

The Bangladesh District Cup football competition will take place in June 2024. Rashid Ali is the coordinator of the football event and said, “Our aim is to expand football to include our brothers from across other districts of Bangladesh. Too many events take place for people from Sylhet region only. We want to include everyone! We will have an open age event and a veteran’s event at Mabley Green, Hackney.”

The UK Bangladeshi Golf Championship will take place in Summer 2024. Nurul Hoque is the President of the UK Bangladesh Golf Society and coordinator for the event. Nurul said, “Golf is a growing sports and Bangladesh had one of the best results in the Olympics through Siddikur Rahman, let’s hope we can produce more golf champions.”

The Founder of the Bangladesh Sports Network UK were introduced to the 100 guests. The founders are; Mohammed Toffazul Hussain (Bokul), Abul Boshir (Khalis), Khairul Alam, Nurul Hoque, Rashid Ali, Jakir Ahmed and Jawar Ali.

Jakir Ahmed opened event by thanking Avenue Property Construction for supporting the set up of the BSN UK by providing the first seed funding and encouragement to build this network of like minded sports organisers to work together for some common goals. BSN UK wants to help any Bangladeshi sportsperson win an Olympic Gold Medal and see the Bangladesh flag raised high and our national anthem played in front of the world.

Toffazaul Hossain Bokul thanked Muslim Charity for the support for the first three projects. The shared values and bonds between Muslim Charity and BSN UK mean we will work together for a long time.

Irfan Rajput – CEO of Muslim Charity addressed the guests and confirmed the support of Muslim Charity to BSN UK. Muslim Charity announced a bicycle ride across Bangladesh in November 2024 and a Rickshaw challenge across Sylhet in September 2024. Together both organisations will help promote sports and charity work in the UK and Bangladesh.

Special Guests shared their experience of sports and how the Network can work positively to help improve the condition of Bangladeshi Sports in the UK and internationally. Former Bangladesh National Cricket Player – Mohammed Enamul Haque Jnr presented awards to Avenue Property Construction and Muslim Charity.

The event was presented by Jawar Ali who thanked everyone for attending and hoped this networking will continue and together we will all contribute to creating a Bangladeshi Champion for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.