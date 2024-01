Bangladesh Bank (BB) has included the Chinese Yuan in the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system.

The Chinese currency will come into trade settlement on RTGS from February 4, as per a BB circular issued on Thursday.

In September 2022, BB started automated clearing operations in five foreign currencies (US Dollar, Pound Sterling, Euro, Japanese Yen and Canadian Dollar).

Following this, the Chinese Yuan (CNY) was included in the RTGS system.