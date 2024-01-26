Finance minister for increasing capacity to prevent money laundering

Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali has commented that it is very important to increase the capacity of customs to prevent money laundering.

He made this comment at his speech as the chief guest at the seminar organized on the occasion of ‘International Customs Day’ at Revenue Building at Agargaon in the city on Friday.

The finance minister said, “Preventing money laundering is one of the duties of customs. Capacity building of customs to fulfil this responsibility is very important. Hopefully, customs will pay special attention to this aspect.”

He said that one of the main functions of customs is trade facilitation. In continuation of Smart Bangladesh announced by the Prime Minister, customs will become truly smart.

At this time, Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali urged to focus on full automation to reduce the cost of import and export.