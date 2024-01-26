In Sonaimuri, the curtain rose on Chasheerhat development fair, thousands of people flocked to the smart village development journey.

To protect the native culture from the black paws of sky culture and to promote mutual harmony and brotherhood, the curtain rose to the seven-day long Chasheerhat development fair. The auspicious opening of the fair was held at Nurul Haque High School premises in Sonaimuri Chashirhat, Noakhali on Friday at 3 pm. The fair was inaugurated by cutting the ribbon, son of Sonaimuri, chief advisor of Chasheerhat Development Project, Hossain Mohammad Salim, who shaped the development of Chasheerhat Union. He said to the residents, there is no alternative to development. God loves progress. Poverty, unemployment is displeasing to Allah. This arrangement is to create a spirit of cooperative development planning and progress among all. He also said that the farmers and laborers of the village will work all day and come to the fair to eat pies and pies, buy necessary things, meet each other, talk, a bond, harmony, brotherhood and unity will develop. Creating this sense of unity is one of the objectives of the fair. This village was called Ajoparagaon some time ago.

He hoped to present this village as a smart village in front of the country and the world. This development fair organized at the entrance of Noakhali at Chashierhat has already become the life fair of the people of Chashierhat. On the first day, it was very crowded. Many visitors from far and wide, including Chashierhat Union, thronged the fair. 60 well-equipped stalls with various types of products have been placed in this fair. The main attraction of the fair is the own products produced by the ‘Chashirhat Development Project’. Apart from this, the fair features traditional and unique products from different regions of the country including Jessore’s famous date jaggery, Chandpur’s hilsa, Laxmipur’s coconut, betel nut, Tangail’s chamcham, Natore’s kachagolla, Bogra’s curd, Pabna’s ghee, Barisal’s muri, Chapainawabganj’s tin bread. According to the fair authorities, a flawless security zone has been created with the help of a well-disciplined security force consisting of the administration and hundreds of its own volunteers. In addition, CC cameras have been installed throughout the fair area to ensure greater security. Director of Chashirhat development project, the organizer of the fair. Mohi Uddin said, it is basically an exhibition fair of Chashirhat development project. Last year we held a three-day fair. But considering the massive enthusiasm and demand of the public, we have decided to make the fair a week long this year.