Khulna beat Rangpur by 28 runs

Khulna Tigers sealed a 28-run victory over Rangpur Riders in the ninth game of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday.

Rangpur’s batting lineup was completely rattled in the tight bowling spells by Khulna bowlers in 18.4 overs at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

In reply to 160, Rangpur fell under pressure from the very beginning losing two wickets in 11 runs. The run rate was also getting low.

Apart from Mohammad Nabi, 50 from 30, and Shamim Hossain, 30 from 22, no batters could hold the innings to win.

Continuous falling of wickets and bigger asking rates over by over finally pushed them to a 28-run defeat as they were bowled out for 132 runs.

Dasun Shanaka took the highest four wickets for Khulna.

Earlier, Khulna scored 160 runs for six wickets after losing the toss.

Although the beginning was not good for the team. In the second over of the innings, captain Anamul Haque Bijoy returned for zero runs off Mahedi Hasan.

In the last over of the power play, Mahedi took the wicket of Mahmudul Hasan. Afif Hossain also did not last long. He was the victim of Hasan Mahmud for four runs off six balls. As in previous matches, Evin Lewis hinted at being formidable. But Hasan dismissed him for 37 runs off 25 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes.

Then Dasun Shanaka and Mohammad Nawaz tied for the fifth wicket. They played slowly in the beginning to reduce the pressure on the team. Both became aggressive in the 16th over. They collected 18 runs in that over of Ripon Mandal. Then they took 15 runs in the 18th over bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai.