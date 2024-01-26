Neither parliament nor current govt formed with people’s mandate: Moyeen Khan

BNP leader Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan on Friday said neither the parliament nor the current government was formed with the mandate of the people of the country.

“We would like to say this clearly that the parliament and the government were not formed with the votes of people. So, it’s not the parliament of people and not the government of people,” he said, reports UNB.

Dr Moyeen, a standing committee member of BNP, came up with the remarks while distributing blankets among the destitute in front of the Jatiya Press Club.

Jatiyatabadi Textile Engineering Association of Bangladesh arranged the programme.

He said the country’s people have turned down the government formed through the lopsided election without the participation of voters on January 7.

The BNP leader claimed that their party believes in the politics of people and it always works for ensuring the welfare and rights of the country’s people. “We’ll be there on the streets to stand by the people until we can bring back democracy for the 18 crore people of Bangladesh.”

He said the government may try to suppress people by force with guns, rifles and bullets, but ultimately it will be defeated to people.

Dr Moyeen said there was no election in Bangladesh on January 7 as a selection was done in the name of election from the capital. “Not only the BNP or the pro-democratic people of Bangladesh but also the voters belonging to Awami League did not participate in the election.”

He said the freedom fighters liberated Bangladesh for establishing democracy and ensuring the economic emancipation of poor people.

“The government built the Padma Bridge by spending Tk 40,000 crores and it built the metro rail by spending Tk 30,000 crores…I have a small question when you can spend Tk 40,000 and Tk 30,000 crores (for mega projects) why can’t you give a blanket of one hundred taka to the cold-hit people? Why do we (BNP) have to stand here and distribute blankets?” Dr Moyeen Khan said.

He said the ruling party leaders are plundering the country’s resources and siphoning off huge money abroad for making their second homes as they do not do politics for the welfare of the people.