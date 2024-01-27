BNP announces nationwide black flag processions, demands fresh election

Terming the 12th parliamentary election ‘illegal’ and ‘dummy’, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a nationwide black flag procession for Tuesday (January 30) demanding re-election and releasing of the party leaders and workers.

The black flag procession is set to take place simultaneously at metropolitan cities, districts, upazilas, thanas, unions, and municipalities across the country.

BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, who had been in hiding since the October 28 violence, announced the programme at a rally of the party at Nayapaltan in the capital on Saturday (January 27) afternoon.

It was the BNP’s biggest programme following the parliamentary elections on January 7 last.

Moderated by BNP’s organising secretary Abdus Salam Azad, the rally was also addressed by BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khanm, vice-chairman Mohammad Shahjahan, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain and Nitai Roy Chowdhury.

Addressing the rally, Gayeshwar also called for the release of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and other leaders.

Referring to the skyrocketing prices of essentials in the market, the BNP leader said thousands of common people have been going through acute sufferings due to the price hike of daily essentials. “People have become helpless. They can’t afford to buy food for two meals a day.”

Gayeshwar said: “The country has been economically weakened in a planned way. On the other hand, they have claimed that they held the election to maintain the continuity of the constitution. In fact, they have been maintaining the continuity of the constitution to resort to looting and indulging in corruption anew. They have siphoned of Tk 10 lakh crore from Bangladesh. Those who siphoned off the money, they don’t deny it, and the Prime Minister is leading them,” he said.

Gayeshwar said there are more than 600 members of parliament in the country now. In the midst of it, they have formed a new government. “It is basically a violation of law. On the other hand, Obaidul Quader is selecting who will be the opposition in parliament. It is very ridiculous!”

He also called for reducing the prices of essentials.

Gayeshwar said this government is not of the people. Rather, it is a government of India, China and Russia. “So, it is not obligatory for the people to accept this government.”

Though the programme was scheduled to begin at 2:00pm at Nayapaltan, the party leaders and workers started thronging the venue with snall processions from earlier.

They carried black flags, banners and festoons. The leaders and workers of the party also chanted slogans demanding the release of Khaleda Zia.

However, the presence of the BNP leaders and workers started rising at Nayapaltan and adjoining areas after 2:00pm. The party leaders and workers brought processions from different parts of the capital.