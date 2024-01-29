Khulna smash Dhaka with 10-wicket victory

Total domination by Khulna Tigers in both bat and ball as they thumped Durdanto Dhaka with a 10-wicket triumph in the 14th game of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Earlier, they restricted Dhaka to 130/9 with the outstanding spells struck by their bowlers.

A sudden collapse changed the scenario of the batting progress of Dhaka despite a flying start.

Opting to bat, Dhaka smashed 75 run opening partnership with Mohammad Naim, 41 from 21, and Saim Ayub, 35 from 37, in nine overs.

However, no other batters were able to stand before the Tigers’ bowling lineup as they followed the come-and-go policy that resulted in their total collection to just 130.

Mohammad Nawaz was the pick of the Khulna bowlers taking three wickets conceding just 15 runs in four overs while Mohammad Wasim Jr and Mukidul Islam got two apiece.

In reply, Khulna batters got Dhaka’s bowlers from the very beginning, hitting a six in the first ball. No Dhaka bowlers could take any wicket as Khulna reach their target like storms.

They overtook the 131-run target keeping 32 balls in hand with a responsible 58-run knock by skipper Anamul Haque Bijoy. Afif Hossain and Evin Lewis added 37 and 26 runs respectively on the board.

Playing XIs

Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur(w), Gulbadin Naib, SM Meherob, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir.

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque(w/c), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mohammad Nawaz, Nahidul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nasum Ahmed.