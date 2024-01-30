12th parliament unlikely to be able to perform its role perfectly: GM Quader

Leader of the opposition GM Quader on Tuesday said he has doubts about how the 12th parliament will be able to perform its duties perfectly.

He said 75 per cent of the seats in this parliament belong to the ruling party, while the independent MPs – mostly linked to Awami League – comprises 21 per cent, reports UNB.

The opposition accounts for only 3-4 percent of the seats and so “It will be tough to find the whole nation reflected in this parliament. This parliament will not be able to perform its duties perfectly,” he feared.

The opposition leader made the comments this while participating in a discussion to thank Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, the newly elected speaker of the House.

GM Quader described his experience as a Member of Parliament since 1996 and expressed hope that the speaker would play a neutral role in conducting the businesses of the House.

On the question of the speaker’s responsibility, he said that even though she was a speaker with party loyalty, she tried to play her role impartially.

“I expect you to maintain that impartiality,” he said.

Referring to the Treasury bench on the right side of the speaker and the seats of the Opposition party on the left side, GM Quader said they wanted to see the both sides having equal numbers.

He said one is the government party, the other is the opposition.

Referring to the results of the January 7 national election, the leader of the opposition said the national parliament is a meeting place for all parties.

Referring to the colour of national flag red and green, GM Quader said that it is not only red not green. If the government party is called red, then this parliament is completely red.

“The green is just a splash. It will be difficult to find the picture of the whole nation in this parliament. How far the present parliament will be able to represent the nation is a matter of apprehension,” he said.

He mentioned that if the gap between the activities of the two parts can be reduced, the parliament will be considered effective.

“This apprehension is not unrealistic,” said GM Quader, the leader of Jatiya Party which won only 11 seats in this month’s election.

The opposition to the government can or will play a more active role, he said.

He placed some suggestions to make the parliament more effective.

He hoped that the speaker will give opportunity to the opposition members in the House to express their opinion.

“We will continue our efforts to reduce the imbalance in parliament. So we expect cooperation from the speaker,” he added.