Barishal trash Sylhet by 49 runs

Fortune Barishal trash Sylhet Strikers with a 49-run victory in the 16th game of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Tuesday.

They packed Sylhet at 137 runs within 17.3 overs while defending the huge total of 186 runs at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

As a result, Sylhet lost their fifth consecutive game in the tournament as no batter was able to click with the bat apart from Zakir Haasa, 46 from 34.

Mohammad Imran took the highest four wickets for Barishal while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Khaled Ahmed got two wickets each.

Earlier, Barishal posted 186 runs with a quickfire 51 from 24 ball hit by Mahmudullah Riayd, propelling to reach from 134/5 to 186/5 at the end of their innings.

Opener Ahmed Shehzad provided a good foundation adding 66 from 41 balls.

Benny Howell was the pick of the bowlers from Sylhet Strikers as he took three wickets conceding just 21 runs in four overs.

Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamsur Rahman, Zakir Hasan(w), Ryan Burl, Ariful Haque, Samit Patel, Benny Howell, Nayeem Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Richard Ngarava, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Fortune Barishal: Ahmed Shehzad, Tamim Iqbal(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Imran, Pritom Kumar, Dunith Wellalage, Akif Javed, Khaled Ahmed.