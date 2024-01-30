BNP leader Moyeen Khan released by police

BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan has been released after an hour he was picked up by police.

He was released at about 3:15pm on Tuesday (January 30).

Confirming the matter, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s Uttara Zone’s additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Mirza Salahuddin said police released Moyeen Khan. He was neither detained nor arrested. He was picked up from a procession for “his own safety.” Now, he is going to home.

Earlier, police picked Moyeen Khan up from from a black flag procession at Sector 12 in Uttara of the capital on Tuesday (January 30).

BNP Chairperson’s press wing member Shyrul Kabir Khan said police picked Moyeen Khan from the Dhaka City North (Zone-2) BNP’s black flag procession which was brought out in protest against price hike of essentials, release of all political prisoners including Khaleda Zia, withdrawal of false cases and dissolving ‘illegal’ parliament etc.