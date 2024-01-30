India considers issuing on-arrival visas for Bangladesh nationals: Verma

India is considering to issue on-arrival visas for Bangladesh nationals, said Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma on Tuesday.

He said his country would discuss the matter in future.

The Indian High Commissioner was talking to reporters after meeting with Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Faruque Khan at his office at the secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday (January 30).

He said some 16 lakh visas were issued in favour of Bangladesh citizens last years. It is increasing day by day. “We have raised our capability to issue visas in favour of Bangladeshis in time. New Delhi is also considering to issue non-arrival visas to Bangladesh nationals in future.”

The Indian high commissioner said several Indian entrepreneurs showed keen interest to invest in Bangladesh’s tourism industry.

“We are influencing and facilitating them (Indian investment),” Verma told reporters.

The envoy also stressed for launching new air destinations between two friendly nations to boost tourism and leisure businesses.

“Especially India is interested in establishing air connectivity among India’s North-Eastern states and Bangladesh”, said the high commissioner.