Two killed as truck rams motorcycle in Kulaura

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Two people were killed as a truck rammed a motorcycle at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident took place at around 1pm in Begmanpur area under the upazila.

The deceased were identified as the motorcycle driver Abu Sufiyan, 50, and its pillion passenger Narsing Bonaji, 35, both were residents of Fultola union of Juri upazila.

According to locals, the duo was heading towards Kulaura from Juri, riding on the motorcycle. On the way, a speeding truck rammed their bike in front of Shapla Bricks, leaving Sufiyan dead on the spot and Narsing critically injured.

The injured was taken to nearby Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred him to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital but he breathed his last on the way to the hospital.

Kulaura Police Station OC Md Ali Mahmud said being informed, police recovered the body and sent these to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The truck was seized, however, its driver managed to flee the scene, added the OC.