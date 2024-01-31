Adele announces ‘random’ Munich residency

Adele has announced four concerts in a specially-built stadium in Munich this summer – an idea she described as “a bit random, but still fabulous!”

The shows will take place in an 80,000-capacity open-air venue in the German city on 2, 3, 9 and 10 August.

It will be the first time the singer has performed in mainland Europe since her last tour in 2016.

She said she hadn’t been planning any more shows after her current Las Vegas residency and two London shows in 2022.

But the star said she had been tempted by the offer of “a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on”, which was “pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe”.

“I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer,” she wrote on social media.

She ended her message: “Guten Tag babes x”

Ticket registration is open until 5 February, with the pre-sale due to start on 7 February.

The 35-year-old is due to finish her Las Vegas residency on 15 June. Before that, she performed two sold-out shows at Hyde Park in London in July 2022.

Her Vegas residency launched in November 2022 after it was postponed by nearly a year because, the singer said, it was “not ready”.

Adele is best known for hits such as Easy On Me, Hello, Someone Like You and Rolling in the Deep, and albums named after the age she was when they were recorded – 19, 21, 25 and 30.