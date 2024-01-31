HC orders to pay Tk 30 lakh to child Nayeem for mutilation

The High Court on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to pay Tk 30 lakh as compensation to 13-year-old Nayeem, who lost his hand while working at a workshop.

An HC bench of Justice Naima Hayder and Justice Kazi Zinat Haque passed this order today disposing a rule over the matter.

After the court order, lawyers said Tk 7,000 would have to be deposited to Nayeem’s school account every month till his HSC and Tk 30 lakh would have be given in two installments to him as fixed deposite.

Barrister Anik R Haque and Adv Mohammad Bakir Uddin were present in the court on behalf of the writ petitioner.

On September 28, 2020, Nayeem lost his right hand while working at a workshop in Komolpur area of Kishoreganj’s Bhairab. Later on October 10, Nayeem’s father filed a case accusing five persons, including the workshop owner and manager.

The victim’s father also submitted a petition in December 27, 2021, seeking Tk 2 crore as compensation.