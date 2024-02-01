England announces squad against India

England has announced their playing XI for the second Test against India, beginning on February 2 at Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.

With star spinner Jack Leach out injured, England have opted to give 20-year-old Somerset spinner Shoaib Bashir his debut after a visa delay. Aside from him, veteran James Anderson has been summoned to the final XI. Anderson will replace express pacer Mark Wood, who played in the first Test.

If the pattern continues, England will have a better chance of defeating India at home in a Test series, a feat last accomplished by England in 2012, when they won the four-match series 2-1.

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, and James Anderson.