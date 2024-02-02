Bangladesh’s people are in good condition despite global volatility: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said the government is not worried about what BNP says over the last general election, rather it is concerned about the price hike of essentials.

“There is volatility in commodity prices worldwide. We are also concerned about the price hike of commodities. We have been working to check the price hike of goods,” he told a press conference at AL President’s Dhanmondi political office in Dhaka on Friday afternoon, reports BSS.

He claimed that the country’s people are in good condition despite the global volatility as Bangladesh is self-sufficient in food, which is a good sign amid the volatile situation.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP did not participate in the elections and it failed in movement too.

The BNP has friends at home and abroad, so it may have an issue to show its activities before its foreign friends, he said.

“Similarly, BNP workers were longing for power. But people did not respond to the BNP’s movement. BNP did not participate in the elections sensing its defeat. They (BNP leaders) have lost their relevance,” he added.

The AL general secretary said the government is not upset about the reaction of BNP over the elections but now the main goal of the government is to check the price hike of commodities and implement the AL’s election manifesto.

Despite the BNP’s election boycott, the voter turnout was 41.8 percent while 28 political parties participated in the polls.

Different countries and organisations from all over the world congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and pledged to work with her government.

Quader said even the United States did not say that the election was flawed and US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas greeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said the whole world is facing a challenge today and Bangladesh is facing this challenge too.

“On Thursday, I saw that remittance flow increased, but reserves decreased. There will be fluctuations. Yet, we are self-sufficient in food. This is a good point. Despite this instability, everyone is leading a normal life,” he said.

AL organising secretary Mirza Azam, office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan were present at the press conference.