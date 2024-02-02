Ex-AL lawmaker Dr M Shamsul Huq Bhuiyan passes away

Dr M Shamsul Huq Bhuiyan, former member of parliament from Chandpur-4 constituency and former district Awami League (AL) president, has died at a hospital on Friday morning.

He was 75.

Shamsul Huq breathed his last at 8am today while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospitals in the capital.

He left behind his wife Dr Anowara Huq, two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

He was suffering from an incurable disease, said family sources.

His first namaz-e-janaza will be held after Asar prayers at Eskaton Garden Jam-e Mosque and then his body will be taken to his village home at Faridganj.

He was the founder of Faridganj Gardkalindia Hazera-Hasmat Degree College; former chief engineer of Dhaka City Corporation, former senate member of Dhaka University and founder of Apollo Group of Industries.

Bhuiyan was elected MP from Faridganj in 2014.