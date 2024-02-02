Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day 2024: Recognize early signs

Rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic condition, triggers inflammation within the body as the immune system attacks various tissues, resulting in intense pain and joint stiffness. Primarily affecting the legs, feet, and hands, awareness of early signs and prompt treatment can help prevent its progression. As we observe February 2 as Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day, here are key indicators to be mindful of.

Fatigue

Experiencing persistent fatigue and exhaustion, even after completing mundane tasks, may not solely be attributed to stress and workload but could also signal rheumatoid arthritis. Daily tiredness from the outset can significantly impact your routine activities, productivity, and relationships.

Weight Loss

Another notable sign of rheumatoid arthritis is unexplained weight loss. Inflammation, coupled with fever, often diminishes appetite, resulting in unintended weight loss.

Swelling and Redness

The onset of rheumatoid arthritis commonly leads to joint inflammation. If you’re encountering joint pain, redness, and warmth upon touch, it is advisable to consult a medical professional before the condition worsens.

Stiffness

Perhaps the most prevalent symptom among rheumatoid arthritis patients is joint stiffness, especially in the legs and fingers. This stiffness, accompanied by swelling, can impede daily activities and work, particularly after periods of inactivity.

Numbness

Numbness in the joints characterizes rheumatoid arthritis. Pressure on the nervous system can slow blood circulation, resulting in numbness and tingling, commonly known as carpal tunnel syndrome in medical terms.

Impaired Motion

The onset of rheumatoid arthritis may restrict the motion of your wrists and legs, making it painful and challenging to move or stretch your fingers.

Dry mouth and chest pain are also recognized as early signs of rheumatoid arthritis. Left untreated, chronic inflammation can pose daily challenges. Common diagnostic measures, such as X-rays and blood tests, are essential for identifying rheumatoid arthritis. Early diagnosis accelerates the commencement of the treatment process. So, this Rheumatoid Arthritis awareness day, plan a visit to your doctor.