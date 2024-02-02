Sylhet manage to get most anticipated win in 6th game

Sylhet Strikers finally managed to seal the most anticipated victory as they defeated Durdanto Dhaka by 15 runs in the 17th game of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after losing five consecutive matches.

They restricted Dhaka to 127/9 after 20 overs while defending 142 runs at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Taskin Ahmed played a cameo of 27 runs from 11 balls that just made a bridge to the gap of defeat. Alex Ross contributed with his 18-ball 20 as well.

Richard Ngarava was the pick of the bowlers from Sylhet as he picked up four wickets in crucial times while Rejaur Rahman Raja got two.

Earlier, Sylhet Strikers posted 142 runs with a patient fifty hit by skipper Mohammad Mithun after early setbacks.

Being asked to bat, Sylhet were pushed into back-foot as they lost three wickets within 13 runs at

However, Mohammad Mithun, 59 from 46, along with Smit Patel, 32 from 32, and Ariful Haque, 21 from 9, built the innings and took the team at 140 plus score.

Shoriful Islam picked up the highest four wickets for Dhaka while Arafat Sunny got two.

Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Mithun (captain), Ryan Burl, Samit Patel, Shamsur Rahman, Naeem Hasan, Benny Howell, Richard Ngaraba and Rezaur Rahman Raja.

Durdanto Dhaka: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Naeem, Gulbadin Naib, Alex Ross, Saif Hasan, Mosaddeq Hossain (captain), Irfan Shukkar, Arafat Sani, Taskin Ahmed, Shariful Islam and Usman Qadir.