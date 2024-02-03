Attempts to halt development will be dealt with: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said those who try to push back the country’s march towards development, will be dealt with through law.

“We will not tolerate any terrorism. We are marching towards development. We cannot be pushed back. Those who try to push us back – we will deal with them using the law,” the minister said.

He made the remarks while addressing a rally in Bonogoj Eidgah grounds in Dharkhar Union under Akhaura Upazila of Brahmanbaria. The rally was arranged by the local Awami League to celebrate the inauguration of the PC Guarder Bridge on Akhaura Boro Bazar Dharkhar Road in Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Akhaura upazila unit president Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, and general secretary and municipality mayor Takzil Khalifa Kazal, among others, were present at the rally.