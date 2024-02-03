Rangpur win by huge 77 runs against Sylhet

Rangpur Riders sealed a huge win by 77 runs against Sylhet in the 20th game of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Saturday.

They bowled Sylhet out for just 85 runs while defending 162 runs at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Only Ryan Burl could make some move for his team with his 32-ball 43. Apart from him, no batter was able to stand onto the crease.

Mahedi Hasan and Mohamad Nabi bagged three wickets each for Ragpur while Shakib Al Hasan got two.

Earlier, Rangpur posted a challenging score of 162 runs relying on Babar Azam and Nurul Hasan Sohan. Both played pivotal roles in putting their team on 162/7 after 20 overs.

Babar hit 47 from 37 balls while Sohan got 46 from 30 balls.

Samit Patel and Harry Tector picked up two wickets for Sylhet.

Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamsur Rahman, Harry Tector, Samit Patel, Zakir Hasan, Mohammad Mithun(w/c), Ryan Burl, Ariful Haque, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nayeem Hasan, Richard Ngarava.

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Babar Azam, Fazle Mahmud, Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Abu Hider Rony.