Amitabh and Rani mark 19 years of ‘Black’ with Netflix debut

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s timeless classic film ‘Black,’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, which still resonates with audiences, completed 19 years today since its release. On the 19th anniversary of the film, the makers and star cast celebrated the first-ever OTT release.

Taking to X, Big B treated fans with the news and wrote, “It’s been 19 years since Black was released, and today we’re celebrating its first-ever digital release on Netflix! Debraj and Michelle’s journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instills you with strength and compassion.”

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Black’ was released in 2005 and starred Amitabh and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles.

Rani and Amitabh received much appreciation for their performances in the film from fans and critics alike. It was also declared a blockbuster hit at the box office.

The film is about a stubborn teacher who helps a girl with visual and hearing impairments explore her potential as she takes on the challenge of graduating from college.

Sharing her excitement, Rani Mukerji said, “‘Black’ had a profound impact on my life as an actor and as an individual. The challenges of using sign language for even the simplest tasks were a huge learning experience and a very humbling one too. Black will always remain very special to me because it taught me a lot about life and about being grateful. Working with Amit uncle was, of course, one of the most memorable moments of my life, and to be able to share screen space with him and get an opportunity to watch him deliver his best performance was in itself like a masterclass for me. And, of course, working with my favorite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali… Black is, I believe, one of Sanjay’s greatest works as a filmmaker. What he did with Black is something that generations of actors, film enthusiasts, and audiences will be able to witness his brilliance for years to come. Black has remained one of the tentpole films for me, which will always be attached to my name forever. I’m most happy about the fact that finally, it’s releasing on one of the best platforms, and people who missed watching it will be able to see the magic of Black now at the click of a button.. tudum!!!”

The film won the National Award for Best Feature Film, and Amitabh Bachchan won the National Award for Best Actor. It is the first film to have won 11 awards at the Filmfare Awards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.