AL sells 522 forms for reserved seats of women on 2nd day

Awami League has sold 522 party forms on the second day of selling forms for reserved seats of women in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad. It has earned Tk 2.61 crore by selling forms.

Awami League office secretary Biplab Barua stated it at a press conference held at the Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Wednesday.

He said 167 forms were bought from Dhaka division, 47 from Mymensingh division, 78 from Chattogram division, 22 from Sylhet division, 36 from Barishal division, 68 from Khulna division, 60 from Rangpur division and 44 from Rajshahi division.

On the first day on Tuesday, Awami League sold 810 nomination forms. The party fetched Tk 4.05 crore by selling the forms.

Awami League has said that nomination papers can be collected and submitted till 4:00pm on Thursday (February 8).

There are 50 reserved seats for women in Jatiya Sangsad. On behalf of them, 62 independent MPs have already given authority to the Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to select MPs in the reserved seats. As a result, Awami League and Independent will be able to nominate women candidates in 48 reserved seats, while Jatiya Party (JaPa) will be able to nominate candidates in the rest two seats.

According to the rules, election in the reserved seats for women must be held within 90 days after publishing the gazette of results of general election. Gazette was published on January 9 after voting on January 7. If it is taken into account, it is mandatory for the EC to hold election in the reserved seats of women by April 7 next though the EC has set the date of voting three weeks earlier as per the schedule.