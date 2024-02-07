Cumilla beat Khulna by 34 runs

Cumilla Victorians clinched a 34 runs victory against Khulna Tigers in the 23rd match of ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the home cricket on Wednesday.

After choosing to bat first, Cumilla Victorians started a flying start holding the hand of the opener for the team and Bangladeshi wicket keeper batsman Litton Das as he scored stormy 45 runs from 30 balls.

Depending on Pakistani batsman Riwan’s 21, Will Jack’s 22, Cumilla set a 150-run target gor Khulna Tigers.

Meanwhile, another Pakistani, Aamer Jamal the star with the ball struck a fifer, the first one this edition, and made the chase impossible for Khulna Tigers.

Chasing the target, Anamul Haque was looked good but fell trying a cute shot and Evin Lewis was left frustrated at the other end as he did not get the strike. He saw Afif, Akbar Ali and Parvez Hossain Emon all fall before he succumbed to the pressure of the required rate.

Still the dangerous duo of Nawaz and Faheem were there lower down the order for Khulna but Jamal got them both and returned to finish with a five-fer.

At the end Mohammad Wasim Jr used the long handle to make a fine cameo but it was not enough.

Just the 5 bowlers were used by Litton and all of them were among the wickets.

Playing XI’s:

Cumilla Victorians: Liton Das (c/wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Will Jacks, Mahidul Islam Draw, Tawheed Hriday, Khushdil Shah, Amer Jamal, Zaker Ali, Tanveer Islam, Alis Islam and Mostafizur Rahman.

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque Bijoy (captain), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Parvez Hossain Imon, Akbar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Mukidul Islam.