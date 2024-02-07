Faruk Khan leaves Dhaka to join 7th IOC in Australia

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan left Dhaka today (February 7) to participate in the 7th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) to be held from February 9-10 in Perth, Australia.

The minister is leading the Bangladesh delegation for the conference, according to a press release.

The 7th edition of IOC is bringing together key stakeholders to deliberate on the theme “Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean.”

The conference is being organised by India Foundation in association with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Government of Australia, S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore and Perth USAsia Centre.