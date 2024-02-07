Sylhet beat Dhaka by 5 wickets

Sylhet Strikers beat Durdanto Dhaka by five wickets and clinched their second victory of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Both of the wins of Sylhet Strikers have come against Durdanto Dhaka in this season.

Meanwhile, Dhaka have lost six matches on the trot and they remain at the bottom of the points table.

Earlier in the evening, it was a commendable effort by the Strikers to pull things back following the 78-run partnership between Mohammad Naim and Saif Hassan. It was an ordinary target and with the required run rate within their reach for most part of the chase, Strikers got home by 5 wickets.

Burl and Howell had a crucial partnership and made sure the Strikers win comfortably despite those wickets lost earlier in the chase.