5 anti-ageing foods for men

Increasing age affects overall health both for men and women. While we discuss much about women’s wellness, it is important for men as well, especially post 40. Once they turn 40, the metabolic rate decreases, increasing the possibility of various diseases.

Although biological ageing is not in our hands, following a healthy diet and lifestyle may help you stay healthy and active for long.

Tomato

Call it fruit or vegetable, tomato is a great option to add to your anti-ageing diet. It contains lycopene, a phytochemical that helps keep your body young and healthy. It also helps brighten your skin by inhibiting the activity of collagenase.

Fish or Fish oil

For non-vegetarians, fish and fish oil can be a great option to stay healthy and youthful. They are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids and aid in healthy functioning of body cells by fighting inflammation. Fish also contains high-quality digestible protein that improves the texture of your skin and reduces fine lines.

Nuts

Consuming nuts has always been the best option for healthy health, courtesy of the Omega 6 content. Alongside, they also provide all the vitamins and nutrients required to keep the body youthful.

Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries are rich sources of various essential antioxidants, including flavonoids. These flavonoids have anti-ageing properties and contain vitamin C, which helps strengthen collagen further aiding skin health.

Plain Yoghurt

If you want to keep your skin healthy, then make yoghurt your best friend. Yoghurt/curd is an excellent source of protein and has low-calorie content. It also includes riboflavin, phosphorus, calcium, and vitamin B12 in abundance, further improving digestion and metabolism.