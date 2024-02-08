Bangladesh intends to send Myanmar border guards by air: foreign ministry

Dhaka is giving utmost priority to safe and speedy return of Myanmar border guards to their country, said foreign ministry’s spokesperson in the capital on Thursday (February 8).

“Now our priority is to ensure safe and quick return of Myanmar border guards, but it is not the priority whether they will be sent back by air or sea,” spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters at a weekly briefing at the foreign ministry today.

She said Bangladesh made the proposal for sending back the Myanmar security personnel by air considering that it could be done quickly.

“Bangladesh wants to repatriate all these people as soon as possible. There is no opportunity to procrastinate ,” Sabrin said.

Responding to a query , she said there is no question of any international or political reasons for sheltering Myanmar’s BGP members.

Myanmar’s BGP members have also recently taken refuge in India and returned to their homeland from India, she added.

“They have taken temporary shelter in Bangladesh as the members of a regular force fall in trouble and since day one the Myanmar government has expressed its desire to take them back to Myanmar.

It may be noted that they have surrendered their arms and ammunition to the BGB while entering Bangladesh,” Seheli said.

She said the foreign ministry is in regular contact with the Myanmar Embassy in Dhaka and with Myanmar foreign ministry.

Seheli said Myanmar’s ongoing conflict is its internal matter. However, she said, Bangladesh remains vigilant to ensure that the people, property or sovereignty of Bangladesh are not threatened in any way.

She said bilateral, trilateral, regional and multilateral efforts are also underway to initiate voluntary and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas at a convenient time.

Bangladesh as a neighbouring country wants to see peace, prosperity and stability in Myanmar, she added.