2nd phase Ijtema begins, devotees thronging on bank of Turag

The second phase of the three-day Biswa Ijtema began through Aam Bayan on the bank of the Turag River in Gazipur’s Tongi on Friday (February 9) after Fazr prayers.

For this, after four days, the bank of the Turag River is full of Ijtema devotees. The grounds have been filled up with devotees from around the world since Thursday.

After Fajr prayers, this edition of Ijtema kicked off with general sermons by Maulana Ilyas Bin Saad of India.

It will end on Sunday (February 11) through Akheri Munajat.

Devotees from different foreign countries including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Europe, America and Africa are reaching the Ijtema ground.

Mentionable, the country’s largest Jum’a will be held at the Ijtema ground today.

From February 2-4, the first phase of Ijtema held at the same venue starting.