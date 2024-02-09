BPL : Sylhet beat Khulna by 5 wickets

Sylhet Strikers managed their third win from nine matches as they beat Khulna Tigers by five wickets in the 25th game of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday.

The Strikers overtook the 154-run target keeping one over in hand with the patient 61-run from Harry Tector and a cameo of 32 from 16 balls from Ryan Burl at the end in Mirpur.

Mark Deyal picked up three wickets for Khulna while Nahidul Islam and Sumon Khan got one apiece.

Earlier, Khulna Tigers posted a mediocre total of 153 runs after Khulna skipper Anamul Haque Bijoy, 67 from 58, hit a responsible fifty, with Habubur Rahman Sohan making a 30-ball 43 to put the team on the score.

Sunzamul Islam, Samit Patel and Benny Howell got one wicket apiece for Sylhet.

Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Harry Tector, Samit Patel, Ariful Haque, Ryan Burl, Benny Howell, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Sunzamul Islam.

Khulna Strikers: Anamul Haque (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mark Deyal, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed , Sumon Khan, Kasun Rajitha, Rubel Hossain.