Former three-time Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif on Friday won by a big margin by getting 171,024 votes against PTI-backed independent Dr Yasmin Rashid who polled 115,043, as per news agency PTI.

His younger brother and former premier Shehbaz Sharif also won, in addition to his son Hamza Shehbaz and Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz.

All four family members scored victories from Lahore, their home and party’s stronghold.