Barishal trash Dhaka by 40 runs

Fortune Barishal clinch a big win of 40 runs against Durdanto Dhaka in the 28th game of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in Mirpur on Saturday.

Opting to bat, a 139-run stand between Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah Riyad for the fourth wicket propelled Barishal to accumulate 189 losing four wickets after 20 overs.

Mahmudullah smashed a 73-run knock from 48 balls with four sixes and seven fours while Soumya remained unbeaten on 75 from 48 balls hitting six sixes and four fours.

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam picked up two wickets for Dhaka.

In reply, Dhaka were bowled out for 149 runs as no batters could find their ways except Alex Ross who hit a 30-ball 52.

Mohammad Saifuddin bagged the highest three wickets for Barishal while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Obed McCoy got two apiece.

Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(c), Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Shoaib Malik, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Akif Javed, Taijul Islam, Obed McCoy.

Durdanto Dhaka (Playing XI): Chaturanga de Silva, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Tahjibul Islam(w), Taskin Ahmed(c), Lahiru Samarakoon, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam.