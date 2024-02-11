Shab-e-Barat on Feb 25 Sunday

With the sighting of moon of the month of Shaban in the Bangladesh’s sky on Sunday (February 11), Shab-e-Barat, the night of forgiveness and blessings, will be observed across the country at night of February 25 (Sunday) next.

It was told at a meeting of the Moon Sighting Committee held on Sunday (February 11) at the Islamic Foundation conference room in the capital. Religious Affairs minister Md Faridul Huque Khan chaired the meeting.

Since the moon of the month of Shaban was sighted on Sunday, the first day of the month of Shaban will be counted from Monday (February 12). According to it, Shab-e-Barat will be observed at night on February 25 (at night of the 14th Shaban).

The government has declared public holiday by an executive order on the following day of Shab-e-Barat which falls on February 26 (Monday).