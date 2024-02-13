21 individuals get Ekushey Padak

A total of 21 individuals will get the country’s second-highest civilian award, the Ekushey Padak, this year in recognition of their contributions to different fields.

The Cultural Affairs Ministry on Tuesday (Feb 13) announced the names in a circular signed by deputy secretary Irene Farzana, reports BSS.

The release said this year two people got the award in the Language Movement category, one in making documentation on the Liberation War, 11 in Shilpakala (acting, music, recitation, arts and painting), two in social service, one in education and four in language and literature.

Md Ashrafuddin Ahmed and freedom fighter Hatem Ali Mia (posthumously) have been named for the award in the Language Movement category.

Jalal Uddin Kha (posthumously), Freedom Fighter Kolyani Ghose, Bidit Lal Das (posthumously), Andrew Kishore (posthumously) and Shuvra Deb will receive the award in the category of Shilpakala (music) while Shibli Mohammad in Shilpakala (dance), Dolly Zahur and MA Alamgir in Shilpakala (acting), Khan Md Mustafa Walid (Shimul Mustafa), Rupa Chakrabarti in Shilpakala (recitation), Shajahan Ahmed Bikash in Shilpakala (painting), Kawsar Chowdhury in Shilpakala (documentation), Md Ziaul Huque and Rafique Ahmed in social service, Muhammad Samad, Lutfur Rahman Riton, Minar Mansur and Rudra Muhammad Shahidullah (posthumously) (language and literature) and Professor Dr Venerable Jinabodhi (education) have been named for the awards.