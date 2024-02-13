Can drinking ginger tea help your scalp health?

Ginger tea or adrak wali chai is a favourite with many owing to its soothing properties especially when you have a headache. But when we came across an Instagram post from dietitian Suman Tibrewala, suggesting that including ginger in meals or as a tea can help a healthy scalp, we decided to ask our in-house dermatologists.

Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist, and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics said drinking ginger tea can indeed contribute to scalp health in several ways, thanks to the various beneficial properties of ginger. “Ginger, derived from the rhizome of the Zingiber officinale plant, has been recognised for its potential health benefits, including those related to the scalp,” said Dr Kapoor.

Anti-inflammatory properties

Ginger contains bioactive compounds with potent anti-inflammatory effects. Scalp inflammation is often associated with conditions like dandruff and psoriasis. Dr Kapoor said that regular consumption of ginger tea may help reduce inflammation, potentially alleviating symptoms associated with these scalp issues.

Improved blood circulation

Ginger has vasodilatory effects, meaning it helps widen blood vessels and improve blood circulation. “Enhanced blood flow to the scalp ensures better nutrient and oxygen delivery to hair follicles, promoting overall hair health,” said Dr Kapoor.

However, direct evidence linking ginger tea consumption to improved scalp health is limited. “It’s essential to maintain a balanced diet and good hygiene practices for optimal scalp health,” said Dr Jatin Mittal, co-founder, skin expert and cosmetologist, Abhivrit Aesthetics New Delhi.

Antioxidant benefits

Antioxidants in ginger, such as gingerol, play a role in neutralising free radicals. “Free radicals can contribute to oxidative stress, which may affect the health of hair follicles. By combating oxidative stress, ginger tea may support a healthier scalp environment,” said Dr Kapoor.

Dandruff management

Dandruff, often caused by a fungus called Malassezia, can lead to an itchy and flaky scalp. Dr Kapoor mentioned that ginger possesses anti-fungal properties that may help in managing dandruff. “Applying ginger-infused solutions or rinses directly to the scalp can be an additional topical approach,” said Dr Kapoor.

Stress reduction

Chronic stress is linked to various scalp and hair issues, including hair loss. “Ginger has adaptogenic properties that may help the body cope with stress. Consuming ginger tea may contribute to overall stress reduction, indirectly benefiting scalp health,” mentioned Dr Kapoor.

Nutrient support

Ginger is a good source of certain vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C, magnesium, and zinc. Dr Kapoor said that these nutrients play essential roles in maintaining overall skin and scalp health.

How to use ginger for scalp health?

Apart from drinking ginger tea, you can explore other ways to incorporate ginger into your hair care routine. “This includes creating ginger-infused hair masks or rinses. Additionally, topical application of ginger oil or extracts may provide direct benefits to the scalp,” said Dr Kapoor.

Caution

While ginger is generally considered safe for consumption, individuals with certain medical conditions or those on specific medications should consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to their diet, urged Dr Kapoor.

Incorporating ginger tea into your routine, alongside a balanced diet and proper hair care practices, can contribute to a healthier scalp and may help address common scalp issues.