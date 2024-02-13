Saraswati Puja to be celebrated Wednesday

Saraswati Puja, one of the main religious festivals of the Hindu community, will be celebrated across the country on Wednesday.

It is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of the month of Magh, as Goddess Saraswati was born on this day. The day is called ‘Vasant Panchami’.

As Saraswati is considered as the Goddess of wisdom and knowledge, Hindu devotees, especially students, celebrate the Puja in different educational institutions and temples.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Saraswati Puja, reports UNB.

President Shahabuddin, in his message, said Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. “I hope that with the united efforts of all, we will be able to build a knowledge-based, developed and prosperous ‘Smart Bangladesh’ declared by the Honorable Prime Minister on the path of building ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said “I hope that the harmony among all religions will be strengthened further in the days to come.”

“On the occasion of the worship of Goddess Saraswati, I call upon all members of the Hindu community to engage themselves in the development of the country being devoted to acquiring knowledge.”