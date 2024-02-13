Valentines Romance at The Westin Dhaka

The Westin Dhaka, citys mosticonic hotel, is set to transform into a romantic haven for lovebirds as it announces an extravagant 7-day long “Valentines Romance” celebration.

Starting from February 7th till February 14th, The Westin Dhaka will offer an enchanting atmosphere of love, tantalizing foods, interactive décor, competitions which symbolizing the joy of love and the sweetness of relationships.

The entire property, from the grand entrance of the lower lobby, will be draped in shades of pink, creating a captivating ambiance that is perfect for celebrating the season of love.

In the “Eye Area” of Westin lobby there will be “Love Tree” where guests can express their love for their loved ones by sharing a special quote.

Renowned for its commitment to excellence, The Westin Dhaka promises an unforgettable experience during this special week.

Each day of Valentines Week at The Westin Dhaka will feature a unique celebration, starting with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and culminating in the grand celebration on Valentines Day itself. Guests can expect a daily dose of romance and special surprises to enhance the joy of each occasion.