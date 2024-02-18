Onion, sugar import from India likely before Ramadan: State Minister

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu has said that the government would be able to supply onion and sugar, imported from India, to the market before the holy month of Ramadan.

“Already a proposal for importing 50,000 metric tons of onion and one lakh metric tons of sugar was sent to India and got assurance from them about 20,000 metric tons of onion and 50,000 metric tons of sugar. However, we hope we would be able to import products as per our demand,” he said while talking to reporters at his secretariat office in Dhaka on Sunday.

He said the foreign minister got assurance from India about onion and sugar supply adding, that “We’ll get good news over it by Thursday,” he said.

Besides, the government is trying to import daily essentials from other neighbouring countries, he said.

A meeting of the task force committee will be held on Tuesday, said Ahsanul, adding that the price of edible oil is expected to be re-fixed in the meeting.

The state minister also said that the government would ensure market monitoring at the field level during Ramadan and after fixing the price of edible oil it would take measures to prevent hike in oil prices.