Islami Bank Sylhet Zone holds agent banking conference

Sylhet Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has organised the Agent Banking Business Development Conference and a workshop on the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing on Thursday.

The events took place at a local hotel on Thursday.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, addressed the conference as the chief guest on a virtual platform.

Miftah Uddin, deputy managing director, and GM Mohd Gias Uddin Quader, senior executive vice president, addressed the conference as the special guest.

A K M Mahbub Morshed, executive vice president, presided over the function, while Md Gakir Hossain, head of Sylhet Zone, Md Shahid Ahmed, head of Sylhet Branch, Shuaib Ahmed, vice president, Kazi Mohammad Ismail and Md Abdul Kader Molla, assistant vice presidents of the bank, addressed different sessions of the conference.

Heads of branches and proprietors of the agent banking outlets under the zone also attended the conference.