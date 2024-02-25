PM Sheikh Hasina seeks WB special fund to thrive women entrepreneurs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday sought a special fund from the World Bank (WB) to create more women entrepreneurs for their socio-economic advancement and more loan at concessionary rate to implement climate related projects.

“You (WB) can give a special fund for socio-economic development of the womenfolk in Bangladesh. The special fund will expedite the government efforts to create women entrepreneurs,” she said.

The prime minister made the remarks when WB Managing Director (Operations) Anna Bjerde paid a courtesy call on her at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) here this afternoon.

PM’s Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

About Bangladesh’s measures for ensuring financial inclusion of the women, Sheikh Hasina said they have been working to flourish women entrepreneurs.

“We have been working for empowering women as top most priority. Equal opportunities have been ensured for both the men and women. So, there is no gender disparity in Bangladesh,” she said.