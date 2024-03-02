Benefits of a morning walk

Walking is an appealing form of exercise. Most people can do it, and there are plenty of benefits:

Boosts immune function: Walking daily can reduce your risk of catching a cold or the flu. Studies have shown that people who walk at least 20 minutes a day, 5 days a week, have 43% fewer sick days. And if you get sick, you e likely to have milder symptoms.

Better circulation: When you walk, your heart rate goes up, and this lowers your blood pressure. It improves your heart health over time and helps your overall circulation. You can also reduce your risk of stroke by walking 2 miles a day.

Joint support: Your joints squish together when you walk. This movement and compression open them to get joint fluid. That allows more oxygen and nutrients to get into your joints, which helps them work and feel better.

Strengthens muscles: Going on morning walks can help you tone your leg and abdominal muscles. Stronger muscles give you a wider range of motion and improve your overall strength and health. The pressure of moving is also shifted from your joints to your muscles.

Clears your mind: Walking has been shown to help your brain function better. People of all ages had better cognitive abilities while walking. Some people like to take walks when they e thinking about something or trying to solve problems.

Boost mental health: Regular walks can improve your mood. Walking can reduce mild to moderate symptoms of depression.