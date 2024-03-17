Bangabandhu to remain as source of inspiration always: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said although Bangabandhu is no longer among us but he is always a source of inspiration for the people of the country.

“Bangabandhu’s birth means the birth of Bangladesh’s independence,” he said, reports UNB.

He expressed his doubt whether Bangladesh would have become independent if a leader like Bangabandhu had not been born.

Quader, also road, transport and bridges minister, came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after paying homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka’s Dhanmondi-32, marking the 104th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation and National Children’s Day-2024.

Calling Bangabandhu the sole beacon of all sorrows of the Bangalees, he said the Father of the Nation will guide the nation to address all disasters and crises.

“Bangabandhu is no more today. We will continue the fight under the leadership of his daughter Sheikh Hasina. Our today’s pledge is to continue our journey under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina to build a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh,” said the AL leader.