Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) has decided to cut price of gold by Tk 1,749 per bhori as prices of pure gold have declined in the local market.

The new prices will come into effect from Wednesday (March 20), the BAJUS statement said on Monday.

Now, 22-carat gold will cost Tk 1,11,158 a bhori (11.664 grammes) from the existing Tk 1,12,907 a bhori, the highest in the history of Bangladesh.

Last year, the price of gold crossed the Tk 1,00,000-mark for the first time in Bangladesh.