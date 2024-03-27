Child killed being crushed by truck in Sunamganj

A four-year-old child was killed after a truck crushed him at Dowarabazar upazila in Sunamganj district.

The deceased was identified as Ramim, son of Amir Uddin, a resident of Mohabbatpur Bazar in the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said a truck ran him over when Rahim was playing in front of his house near the road, leaving him dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body, said Badrul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Dowarabazar Police Station.

Meanwhile, locals detained the truck driver and handed over to police.